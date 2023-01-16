The Sequoyah Indians hit the road Saturday Jan. 14, traveling to Dale to take on the Riverside Braves. After four action packed quarters Sequoyah came out on top winning over Riverside 75-70.
First possession led to the first two points on the scoreboard with a trip to the foul line by Sequoyah’s Brody Young. The Indian defense was ready to play, shaking up Riverside’s offense. The Indian offense was clicking as many players contributed to the score. Indians had the lead 19-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Riverside came out offensively in the second closing the gap the Indians had created, early on. Sequoyah scored 14 to Riverside’s 21 in the second quarter. Going into halftime Riverside took over the lead 34-33 in an evenly matched second quarter ballgame.
The Indians and Braves traded three balls to get the third started and that concept seemed to continue throughout. The Sequoyah defense hustled to make plays allowing their offense to score twenty one, taking back to lead over Riverside. The Indians headed into the fourth,up 54-50.
The fight continued throughout the fourth. The Indians kept their foot on the gas though and were able to take the win over Riverside, finishing with a final score of 75-70.
The Indians will be on the court next in the Okmulgee tournament Jan.19-21.
