Sequoyah Indians fall at home to Rangers

Sequoyah hosted Roland at The Place Where They Play Saturday, Feb. 4, while also holding their senior recognition ceremony prior to the game.
The final score of the contest had The Indians falling to the Rangers 82-50.
The Sequoyah Indians and the Roland Rangers put the "C" in competitive, during the first quarter of the ballgame. The defense of both teams made the other work for their points in the first quarter of play. The Sequoyah offense put up 17 points with help of Gann, Young, and Holmes. Going into the second quarter the Rangers led the Indians by seven.
Sequoyah came out and immediately put up two points to get the second quarter started. Trading turnovers, Roland was finally able to work in a shot of their own. The quickness of the Roland team helped them in getting much needed offensive rebounds to give their team the leg up on Sequoyah. The Indians handled the ball well through the Ranger defense, however, they continued to play catch up throughout the quarter. They were not able to cut the lead of Roland and went into halftime trailing 41-25.
The second half of the ballgame was dominated by the Roland Ranger offense. The Indian defense continued to work hard trying to give their offense a chance to chase down the lead. The Indians were able to to put 25 on the scoreboard with the help of No. 11 Holmes, No. 10 Young, No. 23 Gann, No. 24 Drywater, and No. 22 Brown.
In the end it wasn’t enough to reach the lead Roland had established. The Indians fell to the Rangers at home with a final score of 82-50.
The Sequoyah Indians will play next on the road in Ada, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
