Sequoyah Indians, Lady Indians wrap up year with practices, scrimmages

The Sequoyah Indians and Lady Indians basketball teams celebrated the holidays and said goodbye to 2022 with daily practices throughout the week of Dec. 26.
Both teams closed out the week scrimmaging, which allowed them to sharpen their basketball skills.
Going into the new year, both coaches will be working on some goals with their teams.
Jeff Walker, head coach of the Indians, said the team is working with a new body on the floor so their focus is getting the team to gel together”.
Coach Justin Brown said the Lady Indians will strive to continue getting better at the little things everyday.
Both of these teams will be back in action in Adair on Jan. 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
