The Sequoyah Indians have almost nowhere to go but up, after finishing at 5-20 last year.
It’s not going to help that Coach Jeff Walker is going to have to replace a couple of key players. Jayden Harvey was a tough post player who will be very hard to replace. At one point last year, Walker said Harvey was very versatile, and that there were just so many ways a coach could use him.
Point guard Alex Elizondo’s family moved back to their home town near Oklahoma City, and he will be hard to replace as well.
This year, Walker has five seniors, including starters Jake Brown (5-10), and Kellan Holmes (5-6), Kobe Rider (6-3) who started a few games. Matt Glory (5-10), and Jaydun Teehee (5-7). The juniors include returning starter Brody Young (6-1), Tyler Budder (5-6), Trenton Drywater (6-0), and Talen Gann (5-11).
The three sophomores on the team include Zach Crow (5-8), Jalen Handle (5-6), and Kyler RattlingGourd (5-10). Three freshmen round out the roster, Aidan Armontrout (5-10), Brayden Rodriguez (6-0), and Logan Taulbee (5-11).
A quick perusal of the Indians’ roster quickly indicates that size isn’t going to be their main selling point. Walker said he had some kids who could jump out of the gym, but when they have to start from a foot below their opponent, it doesn’t usually turn out that well.
When asked who the starters were this year, Walker said, “I honestly don’t know right now, and here’s why. We’ve had some injuries, and we’ve had some come back from injuries, and we’re having to make assessments on how well they’re progressing. We have another kid who transferred in, but will be ineligible until second semester."
Holmes, Brown, and Young are returning starters, Teehee and Rider both saw a lot of playing time last year and are going to be counted on to contribute more to the team this year. Handle was the backup point guard last year, and is expected to move into that spot this year, as soon as he completes recovery from a football injury. Gann is a junior guard, and he’ll make an impact for us. RattlingGourd has been having a good year, and the coaches are expecting good things from him as well.
“We pass the ball pretty well, we have some depth and some versatility in spots. Without having seen us in a live action game, it’s kinda hard to say how the kids are going to react under pressure, but I think I’d say our strength would be depth, and being able to pass the ball," said Walker.
On the negative side, Walker said the two problem areas facing the Indians right now are trying to fill the point guard slot and lack of size.
“We’re not very big, Rider is our tallest player, and he’s 6-3. After that, it drops off quite a bit, so we’re definitely going to have to play bigger than we are,” he said.
He said even with the lack of size, the Indians would still be trying to work inside out as much as possible. He said when a team can play inside out, that opens up a lot of shooters.
The Indians should be able to get to the free throw line quite a bit, and once there should be able to cash in on some free points.
Defensively, the Indians will mix it up, and won’t have any set-in-stone method of defense, just shake it up and try to keep the other team off balance.
Walker said Sequoyah’s schedule was going to be rough. He said there would never be a night where the Indians can coast through a gimme game.
“We’re going to have to play hard every game,” he said.
