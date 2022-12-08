The two Sequoyah teams closed out Day 1 of the Sequoyah War of the Nations Tournament at The Place Where They Play, Thursday. Both teams played Cherokee, North Carolina, with the Lady Indians falling to Cherokee 51-40, and the Sequoyah boys defeating the visiting Braves 56-49.
The Sequoyah Lady Indians and the Cherokee (North Carolina) Lady Braves battled from start to finish, with neither team able to gain a keepable advantage until the fourth quarter. The game opened up with Cherokee taking a 10-9 lead after one quarter. The two teams played even at 8-8 in the second, sending them to the dressing room at halftime just a point apart, 18-17 Cherokee.
The Lady Indians turned it around in the third, outscoring Cherokee 14-11 and taking a 31-29 lead, but a 22-9 fourth in favor of Cherokee sealed the Lady Indians’ doom.
Carey Folsum led the Lady Indians with a quartet of three pointers for 12 points. Wicahpi Cook added nine with a trey, and 6-of-8 from the free throw line. Anais Black tossed in seven points, Julisa Silva had six, Abby Combs contributed four, and Shailey Hair finished with two.
Sequoyah Coach Justin Brown said it was a very physical game, and that the girls played hard. He said this was the second game in a row they’ve had the lead in the fourth quarter and just couldn’t hold it.
The Lady Indians will play Howe on Friday at 1 p.m.
He said the tournament went well the first day.
“We have basically standing room only tonight, and that’s what you want when you host a tournament like this,” Brown said.
The Sequoyah Indians took an early lead and never let go, although it was touch and go at times. It wasn’t until the final moments of the game that the Indians pulled awas, then spread the floor.
Kellan Holmes led the Indians with 19, Kobe Rider had 13, Talen Gann scored 12, Brody Young added seven, Jalen Handle scored two, Aiden Armontrout scored two, and Jayden Teehee added one.
The Indians will play Muldrow Friday at 8:30.
