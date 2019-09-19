Sequoyah jolts Grove with walk-off win

Madi Joice allowed just one hit and tossed five shutout innings, and Lana Gass delivered a knockout blow to lift Sequoyah to a 1-0 win over Grove Thursday evening on the opening day of the Sequoyah Fall Classic.
The Lady Indians, now 32-2 overall under head coach Jeff Turtle, also defeated Stilwell, 7-1, Thursday morning in Pool A play.
Sequoyah won in walk-off fashion in the fifth when Gass doubled to left field to bring home Lexy Keys from first base with two outs after Keys reached on a one-out walk.
Joice retired the final 10 batters she faced after the Lady Ridgerunners got aboard on an error with two outs in the top of the second. Grove's only hit led off the contest on a single to center. Joice finished with four strikeouts.
Keys and Amiah Galcatcher had the Lady Indians' other two hits, both singles.
In the win over Stilwell, Sequoyah was led offensively by Keys, Galcatcher, Joice and Ryleigh Clinton with two hits each. The Lady Indians collected 11 hits as a team.
Joice had a double, Galcatcher tripled, and both Gass and Joice drove in two runs.
The Lady Indians scored six of their runs over the third and fourth innings.
Starting pitcher Ashlyn Guinn went the distance from the pitcher's circle, allowing one unearned run on just one hit across six innings. Guinn registered nine strikeouts and didn't issue a walk.
Sequoyah will complete Pool A play with Saturday games against Muldrow and Okmulgee.
