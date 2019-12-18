A combined five local football players from Sequoyah and Keys earned All-District 2A-5 honors.
Indians’ linebacker Tyler Purkey was selected as the Co-Defensive Most Valuable Player, along with Vian’s Gunnar Griffith.
Purkey, who led Sequoyah in total tackles in consecutive seasons, tallied a team-high 147 tackles as a senior and also led the Indians with 28 tackles for losses and six quarterback sacks.
Sequoyah’s Trent Harris and Joah Fourkiller were also honored. Harris was chosen Co-Receiver of the Year with Holland Hall’s Mark Goulsby, and Fourkiller was selected Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year with Brek Escojido of Vian and Sam Dolan of Spiro.
Harris led the Indians with 28 receptions for 480 yards and eight touchdowns, and Fourkiller, a two-year starter at center, graded out at 92 percent as a senior.
Sequoyah went 6-5 in 2019 under coach Brandon Richardson. The Indians, who had their season come to an end with a opening-round playoff loss to Eufaula, were 4-3 in 2A-5.
Keys had two players receive honors — Bryce Sanders was named the Running Back of the Year, and Garrett Glory was chosen Newcomer of the Year, along with Pocola’s Jaxton Rutledge and Westville’s Aidan Bradford.
The Cougars, under first-year head coach Mel Maxfield, finished at 4-6 overall and 3-4 in district play.
District Most Valuable Player honors went to Vian’s Elijah Wright and Holland Hall’s Owen Ostrowski. Offensive Most Valuable Players were Malik Roberson (Spiro) and Gray Cloud (Vian).
