Sequoyah picked up a pair of fastpitch softball wins Friday, defeating Haskell, 3-1, and topping Henryetta, 6-4.
Emma Culie and Rylee Bush each had two hits in the win over Haskell, while Lexi Daniels knocked in a pair of runs on a first-inning two-run single to left field that scored Culie and Bush and gave the Lady Indians a 3-0 lead.
Bush started the scoring with a run-scoring to single to center field that brought home Layney Smith.
Bush and Wahleah Jackson both saw time in the pitcher’s circle for Sequoyah. In a starting role, Bush didn’t allow a run or hit and issued three walks in two innings. Jackson gave up one earned run on three hits and recorded one strikeout.
Daniels collected a game-high three hits in the Lady Indians’ win over Henryetta. Daniels had three doubles and closed with two RBIs. Bush and Macy McCrary each had a pair of hits, all of which were doubles.
Sequoyah was propelled by a three-run seventh that broke a 3-3 tie. Daniels brought home the go-ahead runs on a two-run single to left field that drove in Culie and Bush. The third run came after Jacelyn Mouse singled to right field to bring home Carey Folsum.
Jackson gave up one earned run on five hits over six innings as the Lady Indians’ starting pitcher. Jackson finished with two strikeouts and issued three walks. In one inning of relief, Bush allowed one earned run on one hit and had one strikeout while walking three batters.
Sequoyah moved to 6-5 overall on the season under head coach Jeff Turtle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.