In a battle to make it to the championship game, the Sequoyah Lady Indians came up short on Friday, Jan. 20 against Preston.
The Preston Lady Pirates were able to tip the score in their favor winning 38-30.
Sequoyah Lady Indians took the court against the Preston Lady Pirates in the second day of play in the Muscogee Invitational Tournament on Friday, Jan. 20. The first quarter started out slow for both teams, as they were both scoreless until the 2:40 mark. The Lady Indians were able to work the ball inside for a two pointer and a first score by Carey Folsum. By the end of the first, the score was a mere 9-5 with Lady Indians over the Lady Pirates.
Preston came out in the second quarter making many attempts to drive the score up. Most of these attempts fell flat, as they were only able to score two points to Sequoyah’s six. The score heading into halftime saw the Lady Indians keeping their lead, 15-7.
The Lady Indians worked hard to keep the lead, however the Lady Pirates found some offensive energy at halftime. They came out and outscored the Lady Indians 14-5 taking over the lead for the first time in the game. Moving into the fourth quarter the score was 21-20 with Preston now leading.
In a true fourth quarter battle, the lead went back and forth with each possession. Finally, the score was tied up 30-30 with only two minutes remaining. When all was said and done, the Lady Pirates came out on top with a final score of 38-30.
Leading the Lady Indians was Wicahpi Cuny with 10 points followed by Annaston Brown with seven, Carey Folsum at six, Anias Bible with four, and Shailey Hair with three.
The Lady Indians will play for third place on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. in Henryetta.
