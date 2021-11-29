Many onlookers probably consider the Sequoyah girls' basketball team to be on the mend this season, trying to rebuild after not playing last season due to Covid-19.
Coach Justin Brown has different ideas. "I think a lot of people are going to be surprised," Brown said. "We have a good bunch of kids here, some kids who may not have had varsity experience, but some pretty good talent.
"I think we're going to surprise some folks," he said.
Brown came to Sequoyah from Locust Grove, following several successful seasons there. He is in his third year at Sequoyah, but only the second coaching the Lady Indians, due to the no-play season last year.
That brings the ball bouncing into a new season, basically with a new team, and an enthusiasm by Brown to get the Lady Indians to show improvement day after day. Part of that enthusiasm comes from the leadership of three seniors: Alena Deer, Kylie Marshall, and Harley Culie.
Deer has stayed with the program throughout, Brown said. She didn't get varsity time when she was younger because the team had a lot of really good players, but now "…she one of the hardest working kids we have," he said. "What she doesn't have in ability, she makes up in effort and hard work." Deer is projected as a starter for Sequoyah as a small forward. Brown said three years ago he wasn't sure she would be able to shoot the threes and score, but that her shooting is coming around well.
"Alena is strong, hard-nosed, and is going to take care of the little things. We need kids like that," Brown said.
Marshall has been at Sequoyah the entire time. She is a smaller, shooting guard, Brown said. "She's a good kid, is here when she's supposed to be here, never misses," he said. She has a great attitude, just the kind of kid you have to like, he added.
"Kylie is a really good shooter, and will be called on to knock some shots down for us this year," Brown said.
The third senior in the Lady Indian scheme is transfer student Harley Culie, who came from Locust Grove. Brown said Culie didn't play at Locust Grove last year. He added that she is a really good kid, and is a very good softball pitcher. "She's going to go play at Rogers State, pitch for them," he added.
"Harley is going to be our size and strength," Brown said. "She's coming in extra now, trying to catch up from that year off last year. I have high expectations for her, and I think by the end of the year, she's going to be a very good player for us."
Annaston Brown, no relation, is a sophomore who came in from Zion, is going to be a player everyone is going to know, Coach Brown said. "She's a super, super good kid, hard worker, plays basketball year round," he said. "I just think she's going to be that next big name." Annaston Brown will be playing a forward-guard type position for the Lady Indians, Coach Brown indicated.
Carey Folsum-Soap is another underclassman Brown will be counting on. Soap, a junior, will be directing the offense from point guard, Brown said. "She's another one of those kids who's paid her dues," he said. "If you ask her, she'll tell you she's a softball player, but she's a good kid our here, too, and she's going to play a lot of minutes for us."
Several freshmen will also play pivotal roles for Brown's team this year. Emmary Elizondo, who moved in from western Oklahoma, will be handling the ball some, and by the end of the season, Brown expects her to be a good player.
Other freshmen expected to contribute include: Rylie Bush, coming in from Zion; Rayna Falcon, an addition from Briggs. Shailey Hair, and Tatum Hooper are freshmen Brown is counting on to help, as well as junior Nevaeh Ketcher.
"These are all good kids," Brown said. "We may not have a lot of experience, but we're not running on an empty cupboard, either. We have some decent talent here."
The Lady Indians are not a particularly big team, "…and we're not real fast," he said. "So we're going to have to do things right, take care of the little things, and try to get a little better every day. I think we're going to be a team that shoots the ball well.
"There are some things on defense we're going to have to improve on," he said. "Obviously, when you're young, you have to learn how to take care of the basketball. We can't go turn the ball over 25 times a night and expect to win."
He said what concerns him is that the team still doesn't know how to work hard every day, "…because we just don't know what we don't know, if that makes sense," he said. "They just don't know yet that they're not working hard, and we need to work on that."
Sequoyah is Class 3A, but will be playing up much of the year. They're in the Tahlequah Tournament, for example, playing against 5A and 6A schools. They also play perennial powerhouses such as Fort Gibson, Adair, and others.
"There's no night off for us," Brown said. "And when you have on a jersey that says Sequoyah on it, everybody's gonna give you their best shot. We're going to have to play every night. That's just part of it."
The unique thing about Oklahoma is a team can be 0-20, but come playoff time, everyone starts out 0-0, he said. "That's what we're shooting for, to be playing our best ball come February and March."
Other teams in the 3A classification Brown expects to be tough include Kansas, Keys, Lincoln Christian, and Adair. "Those teams are always pretty strong, and have a lot of tradition," he said.
The Sequoyah teams open their 2021-22 season this Tuesday night, Nov. 30, at Fort Gibson. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m.
