Sequoyah Lady Indians soar away with win over Eagles

For the Lady Indians, Friday, Jan. 6, was a new day, and they came to play.
Sequoyah kept Edison on their heels the entire game in the second day of play at the Lincoln Christian Tournament, winning with a final score of 89-30.
In the first quarter, several Lady Indians made contributions to the scoreboard and gave their team the lead from the start. The Sequoyah defense forced turnovers from Edison and were able to capitalize by putting points on the board. Lady Indians were up going into the second, 18-6.
The second quarter saw the shots continuing to fall for the Lady Indians, as they continued to shoot the basketball well inside and outside. Their ability to score on their possessions kept the Lady Eagles trailing 34-17 going into halftime.
Edison worked to score in the third, but Sequoyah had other plans for the Lady Eagles and kept them to only five points, while scoring 26 of their own. The score going into the final quarter of play had the Lady Indians still on top 60-22.
The Sequoyah Lady Indians continued to shut down the Lady Eagle offense in the fourth, while continuing to rack up points on the board. The final score saw Sequoyah soaring away with the win, and a final score of 89-30
The Lady Indians will move into the final day of play in the Lincoln Christian Tournament, Saturday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m.
