Sequoyah football will be back on their home turf this week, quite literally.
The Indians' football field has been under construction forcing the Indians to play their season opener at NSU. Sequoyah will welcome the Westville Yellowjackets onto the newly turfed field on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.
The Indians are coming off a loss on the road this past week, to Eufaula. Both teams will be coming into their third week of play with a record of 0-2. The stakes are high as each hopes to put their first win of the season in the books.
The Indians spent the week in practice watching film and fine-tuning the areas needing improvement after their loss to Eufaula. “
After watching film, we did do some good things. Unfortunately, we did some bad things as well. These were little errors,” SHS Head Coach Chad Hendricks said.
The Indians continue to look to the future, leaving the past there and choosing to learn from it.
“We need to continue to work on us and work hard,” Hendricks said.
Westville is a team that will offensively attack a team's discipline. “If we have dirty eyes and get lost in the motion of the offense then we could have problems,” said Hendricks. Discipline will be key this week defensively for the Indians.
Sequoyah will look to work within the system and execute their offense to find success against the Yellowjackets.
“We need to eliminate the mistakes and turnovers and we can be successful in that phase of the game,” Hendricks said.
The Indians have spent their time in practice working hard to clean up their play and those small fixable errors they exhibited their first two weeks on the field.
“Bottom line is, if we can clean up the mistakes, block, tackle well, we will have a chance to win the game,” Hendricks said.
The Indians will show their fans their hard work at home at on Thursday, Sept. 14.
