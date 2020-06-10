Sequoyah names Chad Hendricks head football coach

Chad Hendricks has been named the next Sequoyah High School head football coach.
Hendricks comes to Sequoyah from Checotah High School.
The Indians went 6-5 last season under former head coach Shane Richardson, whose contract wasn’t renewed.
“I’m from Tahlequah so it’s exciting to be back home and work here at Sequoyah High School and get things rolling,” Hendricks said in a Cherokee Nation press release on Wednesday. “It’s going to be a bit of a challenge with everything that’s been going on. Everything has been shut down since Spring Break, but the coaches here know a lot about what’s been going on and we’re just excited to get started.”
Hendricks coached at Tahlequah High School in 2004 and 2005. He was at Checotah for seven seasons. The Wildcats went 9-3 in Hendricks’ final season and advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.