Laurin Keen has been announced as the next head coach in volleyball at Sequoyah High School.
Keen, who was hired from within the program, takes over for Jay Herrin. Herrin stepped down as both boys basketball head coach and volleyball head coach last month to take the boys basketball head coach position at Kansas High School.
Keen is a 2011 graduate of Sequoyah and was an assistant under Herrin last season. She was a three-year starter under Herrin as a middle blocker.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Keen said on Friday. “I started my love for volleyball at Sequoyah and so I feel like it’s coming full circle to get to coach at such a great school. I’m really excited.”
“I’m excited to announce that Laurin Keen has been promoted to be our new head volleyball coach,” Sequoyah Athletic Director Marcus Crittenden said on Friday. “Coach Keen has been a teacher here for three years and was our assistant volleyball coach last year. She is a 2011 Sequoyah graduate and played volleyball here. She takes over a program that has been successful for several years.
“Since 2011, we have made it to the regional championship every year except one. We made it to state in 2006 and 2013. Since 2013, we’ve had seven Lady Indians go on to play volleyball at the next level and four make all-state, with Daryl Hooper, a senior this year, being the most recent in both categories. In the last eight years, we’ve ended the season ranked as high as No. 4 and never lower than 13. We feel that Coach Keen is a great fit for our program and are eager to get the season underway.”
The Lady Indians went 21-14 in Keen’s senior season. Sequoyah had a 14-15 mark in Herrin’s final year and Keen’s only year as an assistant.
The volleyball program went to two state tournaments under Herrin in 2006 and 2013.
Herrin coached four Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State selections, including Daryl Hooper this past season. Others were Cammie Copeland (2105), Alison Holcomb (2014) and Audrey Ballou (2013).
Seven former players have gone on to play on the college level - Hooper (Haskell Indian Nations), Skye Norwood (Haskell Indian Nations), Whitney Roach (Ottawa University), Skyler Smoker (Pfeiffer University), Flori Pachero (Bacone College), Holcomb (Panhandle State) and Britanie Wacoche (Ottawa University).
Herrin led the Lady Indians to a 27-3 mark in 2018 and a 31-6 record in 2013.
“What Coach Herrin has done for the program is immeasurable, and he’s taught me so much,” Keen said. “To be able to step in and have this role as a head coach, it’s exciting. It’s really meaningful to me because I do love this school. I have a long personal history with the school, with the program, and it definitely means more to take over where he left off.”
