Sequoyah High School has named Kinsey Cook as its next cheerleading coach.
Cook, a Fort Gibson High School graduate, will be going into her second year as Special Education Director at Sequoyah. Prior to her arrival at Sequoyah, she worked for Tulsa Public Schools.
Sequoyah went through several cheer coaches this past academic year and also didn’t get to compete at the annual Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Small School Co-Ed Competition.
“They were in desperate need of some female coaches,” Cook said. “It’s really hard to find any female leadership there, so they had reached out to me and asked if I would be interested. I was kind of uncertain and I talked with Mr. [Marcus] Crittenden and told him I didn’t know much about this but that I was excited to jump in. When I did, there was so much help from everyone, even the girls. Everyone has been extremely helpful and I look forward to it.”
“I’m happy to announce that Kinsey Cook is our new head cheer coach,” Sequoyah Athletic Director Marcus Crittenden said. “She comes from an extensive cheer background and is ready to hit the ground running. She’s in her second year as special education director at Sequoyah. I’m excited about the future for SHS cheer under Ms. Cook’s leadership.”
Before last season, Sequoyah had placed 11th or better three consecutive years and qualified the last four years at the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Small School Co-Ed Competition. Sequoyah finished eight in 2017-18, which is the benchmark for the program. Sequoyah was 10th in 2018-19 and 11th in 2016-17.
Standouts have been Aaron “Boog” Foreman, who continued to cheer at Northeastern State, Megan Smith (Baptist Southern University) and Amber King (Connors State College).
“I’m very proud of our cheerleaders and thankful for their dedication, commitment, and all of the positive things they contribute to the school. They stay active year-round,” Crittenden said. “They work so hard with tumbling and choreography to prepare for competition in their own sport while also being the spirit leaders of the school. They cheer at all of the football and basketball games — home and away, regular season and playoffs, and they support all of our other sports and other competitive groups with goodie bags and send-offs for state. Pep assemblies wouldn’t be the same without all of the positive energy and school spirit they contribute.”
Cook said the cheer squad wants to be even more involved with other sports.
“They’ve talked to me about wanting to get involved in all the sports,” she said. “Previously, they only cheered at football and basketball games. They’ve reached out to me and said they want to cheer at wrestling and get onboard with every athlete and kind of be more cohesive there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.