The Sequoyah Lady Indians traveled to Edison Prep Thursday, and came away with a best of five victory, winning in three straight sets, 25-12, 25-16, and 25-22.
"I didn't write them down, and I can't get to the books right now," Sequoyah Head Coach Laurin Keen said, "but those scores are pretty close."
She said the girls played very well, and made very few errors in the match. "There was a lot of hustle, there was a lot of heart," she said, "and overall, I felt it was a great match.
"I'm really happy with how we're playing right now," she continued, "and I'm excited about the rest of the season."
Keen said although she didn't have the numbers with her, she was sure Shailey Hair was the team leader, both in the match Thursday, and for the season, in kill shots. "Shailey definitely had a bunch of kills last night," she said, "and Kelsey Kingfisher and Tatum Hooper both had a ton of serves. Nyvee Cole had several blocks, and Shelby Gregory and Bella Sierra both helped us on defense with a ton of digs."
Keen said she was very impressed with how few times the Lady Indians let the ball hit the floor. "They were flying all over the court, and getting to the ball almost every time," she said. "We just made it really tough for Edison to score."
The Lady Indians are now 8-3, and have a week off before participating in the Wagoner Tournament next weekend.
"This is a good group," Keen concluded. "If anyone wants to come see them, now's the time to come. The girls are really playing well now."
Lady Riders lose doubleheader to Chouteau: The Hulbert Lady Riders traveled to Chouteau on Thursday, only to drop a pair of games to the Lady Wildcats, 9-3 and 15-5.
Chouteau opened its half of the first inning with a pair of runs, then added four more in the third and two in the fourth to take a comfortable 8-0 lead into the fifth.
In the top of the fifth, the Lady Riders began an attempt at a comeback when Kenleigh Farmer reached on an error by the Chouteau first baseman, and went to second on the same error. Alyssa Fair grounded out, sending Farmer to third. Braylee Johnson walked, then one out later, Calan Teague laced a single into center field, scoring Farmer. Johnson, running all the way, beat the throw home, scoring Hulbert's second run.
Chouteau added one more run in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Hulbert added one in the top of the seventh, when Savanna Hamby doubled and later scored.
The Lady Riders collected six hits in the game, including the double by Hamby, two singles by Teague, two singles by Johnson, and a one-bagger by Erin Jo Gibson.
Kyra Horn was the losing pitcher, going the full six innings for Hulbert, giving up nine runs, seven earned, 10 hits, one walk, and striking out none. Her strike/pitch ratio was a very good 74%, hitting the strike zone 63 times in 85 pitches.
The Lady Riders committed three errors in the field, and Chouteau committed two.
In the nightcap, Chouteau scored in the first, second, fourth, and fifth innings, totaling 15, while holding the Lady Riders to five.
After Chouteau, the visitors on the scoreboard, scored four in the top of the first, and Hulbert put one on the scoreboard when back-to-back walks to Johnson and Fair, and Hamby was hit by a pitch, loaded the bases.
A sacrifice fly chased Johnson home, but Fair was thrown out at third, squelching the would-be rally.
Both teams scored two in the second inning. Hulbert's two runs occurred when Farmer led off with a single and Callie Price was hit by a pitch. Price was picked off first, leaving Farmer on second. She advanced to third when Kaiya Dearborn bunted for a sacrifice, but instead, reached on an error. They both scored without the aid of a hit.
All in all, the Lady Riders scored five runs, on five hits, and made six errors in the field. Teague led the way with a double, and two runs batted in. Sadie Chambers had a double and a single, and Farmer had a duet of singles. Johnson and Fair each waited out one walk. Several Lady Riders "wore one for the team," including Hamby twice, and Chambers, Hayley Smith, Fair and Price each getting hit once by a pitch.
Teague toed the rubber for the first four innings for Hulbert, and was charged with the loss. During her stint in the circle, Teague was charged with 10 runs, of which eight were earned, 11 hits, one hit batter, two walks, and struck out four.
Horn tossed the last inning in relief, coughing up five unearned runs, no hits, and walking two.
The losses dropped the Lady Riders to 7-12.
