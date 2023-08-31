Sequoyah softball was cruising in its doubleheader sweep of Porter.
The Lady Indians shut down the PHS bats in game one before blowing them out in game two.
SHS 6, PHS 0
After picking up a run in the bottom of the first inning, the Lady Indians exploded for a five spot in the bottom of the third inning.
Layney Smith led things off with a single up the middle. Smith snuck around the base stealing second and eventually third to set up Emma Culie's run-scoring single. Culie followed her teammate's footsteps and stole second base allowing a Lexi Daniels single to bring her around.
The Spartans looked like they were going to get out of the situation picking up two quick outs. An infield single off the bat of Skielah Hamby brought in another run. Joselyn Munoz then drove in a pair of runs with a single to give the Lady Indians a 6-0 lead.
That was all they needed to secure the five-inning affair.
Starting pitcher Wahleah Jackson led the way for the Lady Indians going five innings, allowing one hit, one walk, and striking out four.
SHS 12, PHS 1
After needing some time to get things clicking in game one, the Lady Indians jumped on the Spartans out of the gate.
The Lady Indians took advantage of three straight free passes and a single to pick up their first run. Four more walks and a hit-by-pitch gave the Lady Indians a quick 6-0 lead.
Another big inning with six free passes to give the Lady Indians another six-run inning in the bottom of the second. The Spartans picked up a run in the top of the third inning, but it was not enough and the Lady Indians picked up the mercy-rule win.
The Lady Indians will be back in action at 4 p.m. on the road against Adair on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
