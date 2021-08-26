The Sequoyah Lady Indian Volleyball Team traveled to Tulsa East Central and picked up a win in four sets Thursday, August 26th. They won the first set 25-13 but lost the second, 22-25. Then they won the third and fourth set, 25-14 and 25-18.
"We made some adjustments that helped us in this match. We moved Jennie Girty to middle hitter and she had good blocks and swings. Kelsey Morgan moved over to the right- side hitter position. It helped to have two hitters." Coach Laurin Keen explained.
"Kelsey Kingfisher played well with several assists. Shailey Hair and Payton Vann got good swings and made points. The girls all worked well together." Coach Keen added.
"We had a couple of good practices. The momentum was in our favor tonight." Coach Keen concluded.
Sequoyah Volleyball will be back in action in their home gym Tuesday, August 31, to take on Kip Academy at 5:00 pm.
Owasso blanks Lady Indians in fastpitch: The Sequoyah Softball Team was shut out, 0-6, against 6A Owasso Thursday Night on the road.
"Their pitcher was pretty good tonight. We couldn't get anything going offensively." Coach Jeff Turtle admitted, "We pitched it pretty good and defensively, it wasn't too bad. I'm hoping playing teams like this will help us in district play."
Sequoyah pitcher, Harley Culie, took the loss for a 6-4 season record.
The Lady Wolverines of Vian will be coming to town for a district game on Monday.
