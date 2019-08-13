Sequoyah was once again in full command on Tuesday.
For a second straight day, the Lady Indians throttled Salina. After notching a 30-0 win in Monday’s season opener, they buried the Lady Wildcats, 23-0, in Salina Tuesday evening.
Ten different players drove in at least one run, and Sequoyah did all of its scoring in the first two innings.
Amiah Galcatcher, Bree Vaughn, Carsen McCoy and Reagan Smith each knocked in two runs, while Carrey Folson-Soap, Lana Gass, Morgan Livers, Smalls Goudeau, Tyra Yahola and Ashlyn Guinn had one RBI apiece.
Galcatcher had Sequoyah’s lone extra-base hit, a first-inning double to left field that brought home the first run. The Lady Indians finished with 12 hits.
Gass and Goudeau each delivered RBI singles in the opening frame. In a 12-run second inning, Vaughn brought home a pair of runs on two singles, Yahola had an RBI single, and Smith drove in two runs on an infield single.
Guinn allowed three hits in 2.1 innings of work as the starting pitcher. Guinn struck out four and did not issue a walk.
The Lady Indians will play at Muskogee in a 5 p.m. start Thursday. They then play in the Broken Arrow Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
