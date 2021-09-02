The Sequoyah Lady Indians Softball Team (11-9) defeated Kellyville on the road Thursday evening by the score of 4-1 in a non-district contest.
"Harley Culie was the winning pitcher. She had 12 strikeouts in five innings and threw a one hitter." Coach Jeff Turtle recounted.
"They played good. We only had one error." Coach Turtle added.
On offense, Freshman Rylee Bush hit a home run. Seniors, Ashlyn Guinn and Culie, and Sophomore, Annaston Brown, each had two hits.
The Lady Indians return to district play against Spiro on Tuesday, September 7th.
Sequoyah tops Tulsa Rogers in volleyball: In a great comeback win, the Sequoyah Lady Volleyball team defeated Will Rogers 15-25, 16-25, 25-15, 25-20, and 15-8 on Thursday Night in Tulsa.
"I'm not sure what was going on in the first two sets. We really weren't doing things right. I think we wanted it more. I'm really proud of them. It takes a lot of guts to come back. Being down two sets." Coach Laurin Keen said after the match.
"Our seniors really stepped up. Payton Vann, Jennie Girty, Kelsey Morgan. Also, Shailey Hair and Kelsey Kingfisher had really good games, too. I think it will give them all a lot of confidence and hopefully they can see what I see about their potential." Coach Keen commended her players.
Sequoyah will be playing in the Wagoner Tournament to be held on September 10th and 11th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.