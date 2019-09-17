Sequoyah won both games of a doubleheader against Sperry Tuesday evening and reached 30 wins on the season.
Sperry was outplayed offensively and defensively by Sequoyah, who outscored Sperry 23-0 over the two games. The pair of wins pushes Sequoyah's record to 30-2 overall under head coach Jeff Turtle.
Sequoyah scored 15 of its runs in the first inning of Tuesday's opener, a 16-0 shutout win for the Lady Indians.
Carsen McCoy scored a team-high three runs in the first game. Smalls Goudeau's four RBIs were also enough to lead the team in game one. Starting pitcher Madi Joice recorded six strikeouts in the first matchup. Ten different players finished with one hit.
The Lady Indians won the nightcap, 7-0, behind pitcher Ashlyn Guinn's shutout.
Lana Gass scored two runs, which were enough to lead the team in the second game. Guinn collected three strikeouts and only two walks, while allowing just two hits.
The Lady Indians finished with eight hits.
Sequoyah will host the Sequoyah Fall Classic on Thursday and Saturday. The Lady Indians will take on Stilwell at 10 a.m., and Grove at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
