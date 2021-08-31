The Sequoyah Lady Indians Volleyball Team defeated Kipp Academy, a Tulsa charter school in three sets, 25-14, 25-11, and 25-15 on Tuesday evening in a home match.
Sequoyah was able to substitute throughout the contest and give players ample playing time.
"We wanted to get some fresh athletes out there getting some swings and serving practice." Coach Laurin Keen emphasized.
"We've been improving on serves the last couple of games. I'm happy about that." She added.
Sequoyah returns to action on Thursday at Will Rogers in Tulsa at 5:00 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.