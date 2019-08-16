Amiah Galcatcher had three hits and drove in five runs as Sequoyah’s hot bats continued in a 6-0 shutout win over Tahlequah on the first day of the Broken Arrow Tournament.
The Lady Indians, who also blanked Sand Springs (11-0) and defeated Westmore (8-4), are averaging 16.7 runs in a 6-0 start.
The defending Class 3A state champs finished with 15 hits against the Lady Tigers.
Galcatcher belted a two-run homer to left field in the bottom-half of the first after Lexy Keys doubled. She later scored Baylee Davis on an RBI groundout in the second, and had a two-run single to center in the fifth.
Sequoyah’s other run came during the third when Reagan Smith singled to right field to score Smalls Goudeau.
Smith joined Galcatcher with three hits, and Davis followed with two. Lana Gass had the Lady Indians other extra-base hit on a fourth-inning double.
The pitching has been strong as well.
The Lady Indians, who had allowed just two runs over their first three games, received a combined shutout from Ryleigh Clinton and Ashlyn Guinn.
Clinton, the starter, needed just 18 pitches to throw two spotless innings. In relief, Guinn allowed three hits over four innings, recorded a pair of strikeouts and issued two walks.
Tahlequah’s three hits, each singles, came from Lexi Hannah, McKenna Wofford and Hailey Enlow.
Bailey Jones allowed four earned runs across five innings for Tahlequah. Jones collected four strikeouts and walked one.
In its 11-0 shutout win over Sand Springs, Sequoyah had five different players finish with two hits — Keys, Galcatcher, Madi Joice, Goudeau and Davis — and closed with 13 as a team.
The Lady Indians got all the scoring they would need in a four-run third. They followed with three runs in the fourth and completed the scoring with a four-run sixth.
Galcatcher was the big run producer again, adding five more RBIs. She also homered again and doubled. Joice doubled and Davis tripled for the other extra-base hits.
Joice earned a complete-game shutout from the pitcher’s circle. She allowed six hits over six innings and ended with three strikeouts while issuing one walk.
Keys hit a home run and drove in three runs in Sequoyah’s 8-4 win over Westmoore. The Lady Indians scored all eight of their runs over the first three innings.
Kiylee Chumley, Joice and Davis had two hits apiece to pace the Lady Indians, who closed with 10 hits. Galcatacher, Joice and Goudeau each had one RBI.
Joice picked up the win as the starting pitcher. She gave up four earned runs on nine hits, struck out two and walked one.
