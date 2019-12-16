Sequoyah runs away from Bartlesville

Sequoyah picked up steam in the fourth quarter and separated itself from Bartlesville to claim a 56-32 win Saturday in the consolation final of the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Class 3A, second-ranked Indians bounced back from Thursday’s opening day loss to Moore to defeat both McAlester and the Bruins. They improve to 4-1 under head coach Jay Herrin.
C.J. Soap poured in a season-high 22 points, including seven straight in less than a minute to highlight what would be a 20-1 Sequoyah run during the final quarter. Soap started by knocking down a 3-pointer from the right wing at the 5:49 mark to extend the Indians’ lead to 42-31. He then added four consecutive free throws to give his team a 15-point cushion with 5:01 remaining.
“I’ve been kinda waiting for him to break out,” Herrin said of his senior guard. “He’s been in a little bit of a shooting slump since coming over from football. I thought the key was C.J. and Tomas [Herrera] started the third quarter and weren’t doing what we needed to have done and I put them on the bench for awhile, and the second group came out and played well. I’d like to get away from us being like that where it takes something like that to get us going, but I was glad that it happened.”
Soap had 11 points in both halves and went a perfect 6 of 6 from the free throw line.
Sequoyah was in a battle before the final eight minutes. Bartlesville got even at 26-26 on a putback basket by Nakvinda at the 3:55 point of the third before the Indians answered with five straight points on an inside score from Levi Williams and a 3 by Colt Green to take the lead for good.
“Colt hit some shots and that ignited the fire,” Herrin said.
Bartlesville, led by Adam Nakvinda’s 16 points, went without a field goal in the fourth quarter. The Bruins got their only points on single free throws by Caden Davis and Gage Keaton.
Green, who knocked down three 3s, two of those in the third, joined Soap in double figures with 12 points.
The Indians also received nine points from Herrera and six by Brayden Haddock. Williams finished with four points.
“It was a tough draw and being a 3A school, it’s hard to compete against bigger schools,” Herrin said of the three days in the tournament. “Records don’t matter. Schools that are literally 10 times bigger than we are … and we like that challenge. We don’t shy away from it and hopefully we’re a better basketball team coming out of this thing than we were going into it.”
