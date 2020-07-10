Sequoyah’s Birdtail signs with Bacone

Skylar Birdtail became the 11th Sequoyah High School student athlete to sign to play at the collegiate level on Wednesday.
Birdtail will continue his baseball career at Bacone College and is the third Indians’ baseball player to ink with the Warriors, joining Cody Jeanes and Noah Young.
In a shortened 2020 campaign, Birdtail, an infielder/pitcher, had hour hits, including three doubles, in 16 at-bats over four games. He drove in four runs, scored four runs, walked twice and posted a .438 on-base percentage.
In his last outing at the plate, Birdtail went 3 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs in Sequoyah’s 19-2 win over Pocola.
Birdtail had one relief appearance on the mound, allowing four earned runs and three hits in 1.2 innings of work. He recorded three strikeouts and issued three walks.
The Indians were 3-1 overall and 2-0 in district games under first-year head coach Eric Kirkpatrick.
Bacone went 1-23 under first-year head coach Tyrell Cummings in 2020.
Other Sequoyah student athletes from the 2020 class to sign include Lexy Keys (University of Texas-Arlington, basketball), Ryleigh Clinton (Eastern Oklahoma State College, softball), Lana Gass (Rogers State, softball), Madi Joice (Mercer, softball), Kayla Harp (Arkansas Tech, cross country), Athan Duncan (Missouri Southern, football), Daryl Hooper (Haskell Indian Nations, volleyball), and Kyilee Chumley (Coffeyville Community College, softball).
