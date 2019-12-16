Sequoyah's comeback falls short

The Sequoyah Lady Indians rallied from being down 12 points at the half, but were unable to complete the comeback, as they fell to Class 6A No. 6 Booker T. Washington 53-48 on Saturday night in the championship game of the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
"We came out slow and I think we were a little excited early and dug ourselves an early hole," Sequoyah first-year head coach Justin Brown said. "Overall I was really proud of our kids tonight. Effort and execution wise, I think we came a long way."
Senior guard Lexy Keys led the Lady Indians with a season-high 18 points and grabbed six rebounds and was named to the All-Tournament team. Daryl Hooper had four assists to lead the team in that category.
The Lady Hornets came out hot, outscoring the Lady Indians 14-4 in the opening period, thanks in part to five points from Sydney Thompson. Sequoyah was able to claw their way back in the second period, but still found themselves on the short end of a 29-17 score, though they ended the period on a 9-2 run.
"We made a run right before halftime and I thought we had a little momentum," Brown said. "Our kids are gamers, they're gonna hook up and get after it and they did tonight."
In the third quarter, Sequoyah was the hot team, shooting 50 percent from the field and outscoring the Lady Hornets, 19-6, including opening the period on a 7-0 run. They took the lead when Jordan Gann pulled down an offensive rebound and made a short jumper right at the buzzer, sending the mostly Sequoyah crowd into a frenzy.
"We've got a good following," Brown said. "Our fans are some of the best in the state. They're gonna show up when we play and our kids love playing in front of them."
The teams traded the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Hornets pulled away in the final minutes after a turnover from Keys with 1:15 left that led to Sai Johnson making two free throws at the other end to give the Lady Hornets a three-point lead. Johnson closed with a double-double, scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
After Smalls Goodeau missed a three-pointer, Johnson pulled down the rebound and was immediately fouled by Lana Glass, and subsequently converted both free throws. The Lady Hornets made five of their six free throws in the final minute to pull away.
The loss was the first of the season for 3A top-ranked Sequoyah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.