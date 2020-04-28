The Sequoyah cross country teams extended what has been a remarkable journey that has lasted for decades in 2019.
Both the Indians and the Lady Indians advanced to the Class 3A Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association State Championship Cross Country Meet last October in Shawnee.
It was the 33rd straight appearance for the Indians and the 31st time in 33 years for the Lady Indians under coach Sam HorseChief.
A trip to state has become expected since HorseChief’s arrival at Sequoyah in 1987.
HorseChief has led the boys to six team state championships — 1993, 1995, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006. The girls have won a pair of titles in 1992 and 2005. Prior to HorseChief’s arrival, the Indians had team state titles in 1964, 1965 and 1969.
“The boys’ program had a good run of success from the mid 60s to early 70s, but fell off after that until Coach HorseChief came along and rebuilt it and started the girls’ program,” Sequoyah Athletic Director Marcus Crittenden said. “For the first several years, Coach HorseChief volunteered his time. He didn’t plan to continue coaching beyond that first year, but his runners talked him into coming back and he’s kept coming back for 33 seasons. I’m very glad that he did! Year after year, our boys’ and girls’ teams are among the best in the state. In the eight years that I’ve been here, we’ve had at least one runner make all-state every year, with as many as three in one year and 15 total.”
Five individuals have captured state championships under HorseChief — Anjanette Proctor and Robert Bark both did it in 1992, and Sarah Holcomb did so in 2004.
Fifth-four individuals have placed in the top 10 at a state meet and earned OSSA All-State honors, while 32 others have earned All-State honorable mention.
Crittenden says the maintained success and established tradition of the program stems from HorseChief and those involved with him.
“Anytime you have a successful program, many people are involved to make it possible. It all starts with Coach HorseChief. He’s a great coach,” Crittenden said. “He’s in his fourth decade of doing it at a remarkably high level. He loves running, builds strong relationships with his runners, and inspires them to do more and be better than they thought they could be. He helps them build the mental toughness that the sport demands.
“So much of the success in cross country comes down to how strong your desire is to be one of the best. Coach HorseChief makes that clear to his runners early and often. If they want it, there’s no shortcut to making it happen. Cross country athletes are among the most dedicated athletes you will find. To compete for championships, they have to train hard year round, putting their bodies through pain, day in and day out, often on their own. They do this in all kinds of weather conditions, whether they feel well or not. Our runners work well together, pushing each other to get better. Cross country parents and extended family members are also a big factor in the success.”
There weren’t any state championships in 2019, but Sequoyah continued to produce. The Lady Indians, led by senior Kayla Harp, placed third at the state meet, and the Indians, behind Cody Jeanes and Santos Sanchez, finished sixth.
Harp, who signed with Arkansas Tech, earned OSSAA All-State honors for the third time in her career after finishing second individually with a time of 12:19.66.
Junior Asa Robbins was eighth individually with a time of 12:48.07 and earned All-State honors for the third time in her career as well. Robbins has a chance to become just the second Sequoyah cross country runner to earn All-State in each of her four years.
The Lady Indians never finished below third in any meet in 2019. They won six of their meets and placed second on two occasions.
The Indians were led by Jeanes, who finished 23rd at state with a time of 18:18.95. The boys won meet titles twice during the regular season and were second at the Lamont Frazier Invitational at Sequoyah High School. Jeanes signed with Bacone College where he will compete in both cross country and baseball.
