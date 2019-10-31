Sequoyah's Daryl Hooper honored with All-State selection

Sequoyah senior Daryl Hooper earned her place as an Oklahoma Coaches Association Volleyball All-State selection for her performance during the 2019 season.
Hooper is one of the four Class 3A players selected to represent the Small East team, which will play against Small West team over the summer.
“It means a lot,” said Hooper. “I’ve worked for this as a kid, I’ve always wanted to be an All-State athlete, especially at volleyball. I never thought I’d go back to volleyball after playing softball for two years, it’s a really good feeling. I’m proud of all of my accomplishments, the hard work really paid off.”
Hooper played volleyball in middle school before switching to softball during her freshman and sophomore year, but her true passion was with volleyball. Head coach Jay Herrin knew that she was a special player years before she was ever on the team.
“I met Daryl her freshman year after she missed the tryouts,” Herrin said. “She came up to me and asked about it and I just knew she could play. You have some intuition about it, I had never seen her on the court and I just knew she could play.”
“It was tough on her to leave softball, but I think she realized that she wanted to play volleyball and she knew she could play at a high level. She was really the final piece of the puzzle for her junior year team, we had all of the hitters but we didn’t have the setter.”
During Hooper’s junior year, her first year playing volleyball, the team went 27-3 before falling in the regional finals. She tore her ACL playing basketball later during her junior year and continued rehabbing during her senior season. The team finished 14-15 during her senior year which also ended during the final round of regionals.
Her stats took a dip during her senior season, but Herrin believes that she grew as a leader during her second year of volleyball which was evident when she was named the team captain.
Despite the statistical dip, Hooper still led the team with 291 assists. She also made 76 aces, 67 kills, 26 digs and 13 blocks. During the 2019 season, she was selected on to the Sequoyah and Salina All-Tournament teams and was named Vype Player of the Month.
On the court, one of Hooper’s most memorable moments on the court was earning a pancake during her last game.
She is mulling between five scholarship offers at the moment, deciding where she will commit to play collegiate volleyball.
During an interview, Hooper thanked her family, her teammates, Herrin and everyone else who has helped her get better at playing volleyball. However, she went into detail about her mother who helped her out throughout her life.
“She was a college athlete after she had me in high school,” Hooper said. “She played volleyball, that’s where I got my volleyball stuff from. I thank her for everything she’s taught me, to always be a humble player both on and off the court.”
