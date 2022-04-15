Sequoyah’s Harley Culie Set To Continue Sports Career

Sequoyah senior Harley Culie recently sat down and discussed her plans for the future, and not surprisingly, that future includes sports. Shortly after the first of the year, Culie signed with Rogers State University as a pitcher for the RSU Lady Hillcats softball team.
Culie has not only been a starter for the Sequoyah Lady Indians’ basketball team this year, but has been one of the stalwarts of the team, leading the Lady Indians in rebounds, and being one of the top two of three leading scorers.
“That’s not too bad, is it?” Culie laughed, “considering I didn’t even play basketball last year.”
Culie attended school at Peggs, then at Locust Grove until this year. When her father, Eddie Culie, was hired by Sequoyah as an assistant softball coach and assistant wrestling coach, she transferred as well.
Culie said she didn’t remember her won-loss record, just that she had 268 strikeouts, and as a former umpire, this reporter finds that impressive.
A portion of an article from the Nov. 8, 2021 edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press follows.
“Sequoyah Pitcher Harley Culie was named to the Oklahoma FastPitch Coaches Association All-State Team. She has been selected for the Middle East Roster.
Culie was also named District Pitcher of the Year. She had a record of 17-7 and was instrumental in leading her team to a 27-13-1 record and to the berth in the regional championship game.
On the season, Culie had 268 strikeouts and had an ERA of 1.371. As a double threat, she also hit for .468 and had 51 hits, including 30 singles, 13 doubles, 5 triples and 3 homeruns.
The All State games will be played June 11, 2022 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. The middle-sized (3A, 4A) east and west game is set for 10 a.m.”
“I didn’t start out as a pitcher,” Culie said. “I played infield. About my freshman year, I started taking pitching seriously, and I loved it.”
She said she didn’t take pitching lessons, per se, but she and her father worked a lot on various thingS to improve her pitching.
“I started working really hard, and it got me my scholarship at Rogers State,” she said. “I chose softball over basketball because I just love the game.
“This season, we only lost one game in our District play, we did really good, but Dewey was just really good, and were tough competition,” she said.
When asked what she intended to do after college, Culie responded, “I haven’t decided yet. I probably will continue in sports somewhere. I just can’t imagine life without sports.”
She said she probably wouldn’t get into coaching because she didn’t really want to teach. “I guess I could coach without teaching, but that’s probably not going to be,” she said.
