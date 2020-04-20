Sequoyah’s Lexy Keys earns OGBCA All-State honors

Lexy Keys has now accomplished it twice.
Keys, a Sequoyah senior standout, was named to the Middle School East Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team on Saturday. Keys was an Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State selection earlier in the academic year.
The University of Texas-Arlington signee helped the Lady Indians to a 26-1 overall record a Class 3A State Tournament berth in 2019-20. Sequoyah won its last 22 games.
Keys finished her career with 1,806 points (16.1 points per game average), 433 rebounds, 464 assists and 412 steals.
“Lexy has had a tremendous high school career,” Sequoyah first-year head coach Justin Brown said on Monday. “She worked hard every day and never took a practice off. In addition, she is a great student and teammate. She made those around her better and I can't think of anyone more deserving of being selected All-State. We are really proud of her and all that she has accomplished. UTA is getting a good one.”
The Lady Indians won a pair of state championships in Keys’ career, doing so back-to-back seasons (2016-17 and 2017-18). They won 103 games in four seasons and reached the state tournament in all four seasons.
Keys, the 3A State Tournament Most Valuable Player in 2017, scored a career-high 31 points twice and had 20 points or better over 30 times.
Joining Keys on the Middle School East Team are Taylen Collins (Muldrow), Ruthie Udomouh (Tulsa Victory Christian), Lizzie Shephard (Vinita), Autumn Hines (Adair), Zoey Whitely (Fort Gibson), Karly Wadsworth (Oologah), Alice Stevenson (Perkins), Elizabeth Cash (Grove) and Hallie Reed (Vinita).
As an OHSFSCA All-State selection, Keys batted .495 with four home runs and 36 runs batted in. She led the team with 65 runs scored and six triples. The Lady Indians went 42-3 under head coach Jeff Turtle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.