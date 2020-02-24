Sequoyah's Ty Fixin will compete in the Class 3A State Tournament this weekend after finishing the 3A East Regional Tournament in fourth place at 170 pounds.
"Ty has worked his tail off for the last four years," Sequoyah head coach Brad Jones said. "We like to say in wrestling you only deserve what you earn and Ty has earned everything he has worked for this season. He's battled through injury and never let anything stop him from his goal of qualifying. Now that he's in the tournament, he has a new goal of getting on the podium and I think whatever this kid sets his mind to, he will get it done."
Fixin opened the tournament with a pin over Jaylem Newcomb of Jay. He lost his quarterfinal match to Kye Montgomery of Salina, but was able to string together three consecutive wins, including a major decision over Carson Downing from Locust Grove and a pin of McLoud's Joey Dickins. He clinched his spot by winning a 15-10 decision over Jesse Carr of Pawhuska in the consolation semifinal match. He would drop the third-place match to Checotah's Cord Montgomery via fall.
Landen Girty was the only other Indian to place, finishing in sixth. He went 3-3 on the weekend, with wins over Micah Bynum of Inola, Rocky Woods of Morrison and Josh Hatfield of Vinita. He faced Malique Barber in the fifth-place match with a trip to state on the line, but Barber narrowly won a 4-2 decision.
Fixin will begin competition at the state tournament on Friday morning at the State Fair Arena. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
