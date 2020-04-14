Three Sequoyah High School senior student-athletes who were pivotal to their teams are trying to make the most of an unusual downtime.
The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to unfinished business for Lexy Keys.
The Lady Indians’ basketball standout and her teammates were taking aim at a third state championship in the last four years under first-year head coach Justin Brown.
But Keys and her teammates were unable to extend what was a 22-game winning streak into the Class 3A State Tournament as the coronavirus stopped everything.
“Not being able to play in state was one of the most difficult things for me because I have no doubt what we could’ve accomplished. We were there for a gold ball. To me, it’s unfinished business,” Keys said. “I have personal goals, and one of those goals was to take care of unfinished business. Very few people can say that they had a chance to win three gold balls during their high school career. This year with the team we had and everyone being bought in 100%, I had no doubt we would’ve walked out with that gold ball.”
Keys, who will continue her career at University of Texas-Arlington, finished her brilliant prep career with 1,806 points (16.1 per game average), 433 rebounds, 464 assists and 412 steals.
The Lady Indians went 26-1 with their lone setback coming to 6A third-ranked Booker T. Washington in the championship game of the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational on Dec. 14 at Tahlequah High School.
Cody Jeanes was just getting started in baseball and track. The Bacone College signee had high hopes for himself and his teammates in the spring.
The Indians won three of their four games on the diamond before the halt came. Jeanes had three hits in five trips to the plate with a double and two runs driven in.
Jeanes ran in the 800 meter run and 4x800 meter relay events in Sequoyah’s only meet at Holland Hall on March 7.
“At first, I was in shock. Once I realized, it was very heartbreaking,” Jeanes said. “I played baseball and ran track. We had eight seniors and were good this year in baseball. I was also on the 4x800 relay team and we were picked to win state. We had the lowest time in the state for 3A. Fortunately, I signed early but I feel bad for my friends that didn’t or this was the end of the road for them.”
Madi Joice, a standout in both fastpitch and slowpitch softball and a Mercer University signee, never got to start the slowpitch season under head coach Jeff Turtle.
“Missing an entire season of slowpitch is especially difficult because I remember at the end of fastpitch season I kept my head by telling myself I still had one more season and that is what kept me working and striving to better myself,” Joice said. “Now that I don't have that, I am still looking forward to playing college softball, but it will in no way be the same not playing with all the girls I grew up with.”
In fastpitch last fall, Joice went 25-1 in the pitcher’s circle and posted an earned run average of 1.35 over 135 innings. She recorded 134 strikeouts. At the plate, Joice hit .452 with three home runs and 38 RBIs.
Keys, Jeanes and Joice are coping with the situation by preparing for their futures on the collegiate level.
“As of right now, I have to report to UTA in June for summer classes and to start working out with the team,” Keys said. “So, I’m trying to spend as much time as I can with my family, riding horses, fishing, and helping around the house. I’m working out most days and running and staying active to stay prepared for my next chapter.”
“I’ve been getting up and keeping a routine,” Jeanes said. “I will be running cross country and playing baseball for Bacone, so I will get up and run three to four miles and do speed work. I’ll be a pitcher/outfielder for baseball so I’m working on arm strength which includes long toss and weighted ball. Also, I throw pens in the backyard. We have a home gym that my dad helps with the workouts. I’m hoping we can still play summer ball.”
“I now spend my days preparing myself for college by working out, pitching, hitting, and keeping up with my concurrent enrollment work,” Joice said. “At home, workouts are a lot different than those in the gym, but they have proven very effective.”
Participating in sports isn’t the only thing they are missing out on.
“It’s hard to have last when there are no memories connected to it,” Keys said. “I’m a person that spends most of my time in a gym or working out. For example, prom was a night I could dress up, go out, have fun and make memories with some of my best friends. Missing graduation is tough because we work for years to walk across the stage and now we’re left with no closure. But everything happens for a reason and I try to stay positive. I’m not one to get stuck in the moment. I have loved my four years at Sequoyah and I still have some great memories and now I’m excited for the future.”
“I was looking forward to taking one of my best friends to prom. I’ve grown up with her since kindergarten at Greenwood,” Jeanes said. “I’m hoping we can still do graduation. It would mean a lot to my family and myself. I miss interacting with my friends.”
“I have learned a lot of things about myself during this time, like the fact that I enjoy cooking and I'm not as much of an introvert as I originally thought because I really miss seeing my friends and going places all the time,” Joice said.
