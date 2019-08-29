The Sequoyah volleyball team came back after a rough first set to win a match against East Central Thursday in Tulsa.
After an 18-25 setback in the opening sets, the Lady Indians posted 25-21, 25-10 and 25-18 victories.
The varsity squad was benched for the entire second set after not performing to head coach Jay Herrin’s standards. The JV team won and gave the varsity team a spark for the third set.
“I was not pleased with the way the girls played in the first set,” said Herrin. “The starters didn’t play any sharpness or intensity and I put them on the bench at the end of the first set.”
The Lady Indians responded with a dominating performance in the third set. The Lady Cardinals started to make a dent into the Lady Indians’ lead during the fourth set, but Sequoyah was able to fend them off and win the three sets after dropping the opener.
Sequoyah showed their depth with the young players’ play. The bench players are always one play away from being put into the starting lineup and getting more playing time.
“They got out there and I think they surprised themselves,” said Herrin. “Now we know that we can count on them and everybody has a job to do. Now I know I can count on them more and the starters know they are going to have to play well to keep their spot. Hopefully, we’ll use this as a change of direction of our team and play better through the rest of the year. “
Daryl Hooper led the starters with nine assists while racking up four kills and three aces. Kabrina Bust led the team with four aces while finishing with two digs and three kills. Hannah Ballou had a team-high 10 kills while also recording a block and an ace.
The Lady Indians play again Thursday at Inola at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Longhorns defeated the Lady Indians 2-1 during the final round of the Salina Tournament last week. Sequoyah went 4-1 in the tournament after starting 0-6 to begin the season. The Lady Indians now have a 5-8 record after their win against the Lady Cardinals.
