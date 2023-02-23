Sequoyah shows up big in must-win game

After four hard-played quarters, the Sequoyah Indians came away with a big win over Adair and a final score of 57-52.
The Indians hit the road to Adair on Thursday, Feb. 23, taking on the Warriors in the must-win contest to continue in a regional playoff game.
Sequoyah won the tip-off and and opened the scoreboard up with a 3-point basket by Talen Gann. Adair returned immediately with 3 points of their own. The Sequoyah defense started out with a press on the Warriors, who held the score to 3-3. After a quarter of aggressive play, the Indians' Talen Gann, Trenton Drywater, Brody Young, and Logan Taulbee, put points up on the scoreboard. At the end of the first quarter, Sequoyah led Adair 13-11.
Adair came out in the second quarter and put up 9 points. The play throughout the quarter continued to be physical. Many fouls sent players to the line for both teams. Sequoyah worked to utilize both 3-pointers and their game under the goal. With four Sequoyah Indians contributing to the score, Sequoyah held on to a lead over the Warriors, 23-20.
Both teams hit the floor after the half, looking to make a statement. Adair put in effort to knock down their 3-point shots and get their guy down low open. The Indians kept their defense sharp in the third quarter. However, Adair came up with the lead 40-39, heading into the fourth and final quarter of play.
The fourth quarter was packed with excitement as the Warriors and Indians kept the game close. Adair worked to keep their ball movement quick, while the Indians defense created missteps by the Warriors. In a race to the finish, Sequoyah made crucial shots on the foul line. Showing up big with a win over Adair Sequoyah advances with a final score of 57-52.
Leading the Indians in scoring were Kellan Holmes with 17, Talen Gann with 14, Brody Young and Trenton Drywater both with 7, Jalen Handle with 5, Jake Brown with 3, and Logan Taulbee with 2.
Sequoyah advances on in regional play. They will play next at Adair on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m.
