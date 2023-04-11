Kansas Comets came to Sequoyah on Monday, April 10, and shut out the Indians in a varsity doubleheader.
Hayden Girty took the mound for the Indians early on and along with his defense kept Kansas to one run in the first inning. Connor Lauhben caught a Comet fly ball over second base to secure the first out. Center fielder Jaydun Tehee got under a deep fly from Hanes of Kansas for the second out. Shortstop Brody Young got the tag at second for the third out as Graham from Kansas attempted to steal.
Sequoyah came out offensively putting the bat on the ball, however, the Kansas Comets showed off their skills defensively securing their outs. Jaydun Tehee would end up leading the Indians offensively in the first game with two at-bats and two hits. Kansas took advantage of their at-bats while defensive errors on the part of the Indians allowed Comet runs to cross home plate.
Bryce Hurd would come in on the mound for Sequoyah late in the game but the Kansas lead would be too great to overcome ending the game 12-0.
The Indians would reset for the second game of the evening and pick up their bats to start out the game. While working to get runs on the board in the first inning, they would see one Indian runner make it on base off of a ground ball to the Kansas shortstop.
He would be left stranded on first as Kansas got the chance to send their runners around the diamond. Starting out on the mound for the second varsity matchup would be junior Hayden Stewart. Stewart and the Indians would experience a little deja vu by keeping Kansas to only one run in the first inning before securing their three outs.
Connor Lauhben and Brody Young would both make their way to third base but could not make it home. Austyn Holt and Young would both see time on the mound to close out the last two innings of the ballgame. Sequoyah would be unable to cut the Kansas lead leaving them with a doubleheader loss.
The Indians will travel next to Westville on April 17, to take on the Yellowjackets at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.