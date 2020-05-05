Sequoyah softball programs have been dominant under Turtle

Sequoyah getting past what it labeled as the ‘semifinal curse’ in 2018 wasn’t the start of any significant progress for the fastpitch softball program.
It started long before the October day when the Lady Indians got over the hump and went on to defeat Washington to win the school’s first state championship.
Under head coach Jeff Turtle, Sequoyah has won 511 games since 2005 and advanced to the last 12 state tournaments.
The Lady Indians were state runner-up in 2012 and 2013, and reached the semifinals in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019.
The 2019 senior class, which included Madi Joice, Lexy Keys and Lana Gass, was the winningest group in program history. The three Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State selections were a part of 153 wins (86.9 winning percentage), a state championship, and back-to-back seasons that consisted of at least 40 wins.
The slowpitch program has had the same kind of success under previous head coaches Larry Grigg, Larry Shade and now Turtle.
The Lady Indians won a slowpitch title in 2012 under Grigg and have been to 12 of the last 13 state tournaments, including a current stretch of eight straight appearances. They have advanced to the semifinals or championship game in 10 of those appearances. Since Turtle’s role as head coach, Sequoyah has gone 151-44 in the last five seasons.
“The Sequoyah fastpitch and slowpitch softball programs have been at an elite level since the mid-2000s,” Sequoyah Athletic Director Marcus Crittenden said. “In the last 13 years, the programs have combined for two state championships, five state runners-up, 14 other state semifinals, and a total of 25 state appearances. In that same period, we’ve had 29 all-state selections, 23 scholarships, including three NCAA Division I, and outstanding winning percentages.”
In 2019, Sequoyah won a school-record 42 games in fastpitch under Turtle, who has also coached slowpitch since 2015. The slowpitch team didn’t get to play a single game this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fastpitch, the Lady Indians have had 14 others be named OHSFSCA All-State prior to Joice, Keys and Gass in 2019. Others include Lorin Hammer (2007), Courtney Glass (2009), Lindsey Hammer (2009), Nikki Lewis (2009), Trinity Busby (2010), Saharra Henson (2011), Kara Linch (2012), Jessica Bluebird (2012), Kelsey Leach (2013), Megan Towie (2013), Baylee Ratliff (2014), Symphoni Shomo (2015), Hayleigh Galvan (2015), Merissa Smith (2016), Sydney Smith (2016), Brittney Bush (2017) and Kaylee Smith (2018).
Slowpitch All-State selections include Linch (2013), Jaycie Harvey (2015), Rain Thompson (2015), Shomo (2016), Galvan (2016), Merissa Smith (2017), Sydney Smith (2017), Bush (2018) and Kaylee Smith (2019).
“Coach Turtle got the ball rolling with fastpitch when he took over the program in 2005,” Crittenden said. “By 2008, he had us in the state semifinal, starting our current streak of 12 consecutive state tournament berths including a state championship, an academic state championship, two state runners-up, and reaching the semifinals or better every year except one. When we won the 2018 state title, as they celebrated, the girls talked about ending what they had been calling the ‘semifinal curse’. Year after year, team after team, we played difficult schedules, won big games and tournaments against outstanding teams, and advanced to the state semifinal and a couple of championship games. Seeing Coach Turtle and the players break through and finish on top after so many close calls was a great moment! This senior class won more games than any other class in school history, including the first two 40-win seasons in school history. They had three fastpitch all-staters and many key players on our 2018 state champion team.”
“Coach Turtle does a great job of preparing our teams,” Crittenden added. “He schedules the best teams he can find, enters us in challenging tournaments, and provides as full of a summer schedule as permitted by OSSAA. Most of our softball girls play fastpitch and slowpitch, so when you combine that with the summer leagues and summer tournaments, the time commitment is huge. We’ve had many great players through the years. I’ve been fortunate to see all three of our NCAA DI players – Kelsey Leach, Hayleigh Galvan and Madi Joice – put in the work, keep improving, and achieve their DI dreams.
“I can’t tell you how many times this year, as I have left campus in the evening, I have seen Madi Joice work on her own, pitching into a net outside or in the old gym. She has worked hard to get where she is. She signed with Mercer in the fall, but she’s still hungry for more. That kind of work ethic, from coaches and players, is what has made all of the success possible.”
