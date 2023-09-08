Sequoyah softball's winning streak was snapped in its second game of the day to Grove.
The Lady Indians took game one 4-2 against Quapaw before losing to GHS 4-3 in game two. Before the game against the Ridgerunners, the Lady Indians won nine games in a row.
For details about both games continue reading below:
SHS 4, QHS 2
After picking up a run in the first inning, the Lady Indians burst through in the third inning.
SJ Chuculate opened the inning with a single up the middle. L Smith moved her to second with an infield single. R Bush hit a double down the left field line scoring Chuculate.
Lexi Daniels brought in another run on a fielder's choice. Macy McCrary wrapped up the Lady Indians' scoring with a single driving in Bush. After the third inning, the Lady Indians had a 4-0 lead.
QHS tried to battle back by picking up a pair of runs in the fourth inning, but it was not enough.
GHS 4, SHS 3
Game two saw the Lady Indians fall victim to a big inning. The Ridgerunners started the scoring with a big four-run bottom of the third.
The Lady Indians immediately responded in the top of the fourth. GHS sat down the First two SHS batters that came to the plate. McCrary got the two-out rally going after reaching on an error. A walk and a single quickly loaded the bases.
As fast as they were filled, they were cleared by a Skielah Hamby double to get the game within one run.
Despite the push, the Lady Indians were unable to close out the game.
SHS will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. at Kansas on Monday, Aug. 11.
