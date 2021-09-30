The Sequoyah Lady Indians Softball Team falls to the losers bracket after a 0-1 pitchers' duel with Dewey (29-2) in Regionals Wednesday Night in Dewey.
Sequoyah Pitcher, Harley Culie, had 19 strikeouts versus the winning pitcher, Briley Davis' 7. Dewey didn't score until the 6th inning. Both pitchers gave up three hits apiece. Rylee Bush, Annaston Brown, and Nakayla Gann were Sequoyah's batters with one hit each.
In first game matchups, Dewey defeated Holdenville 6-0 and Sequoyah shut out Henryetta by the same score. Holdenville got past Henryetta to stay alive to play the Lady Indians on Thursday. Another rain delay set the game back to the evening.
Sequoyah took an early three-run lead but the Lady Wolverines came back to tie the game in the second inning. Ashlynn Guinn drove in Carey Folsum-Soap and Bush on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the 4th, 5-3.
Holdenville scored off a homerun at the top of the fifth, 5-4 Sequoyah. At the top of the sixth inning, Sequoyah put in Culie for Guinn at pitcher. Culie closed out the game for the win, 5-4.
Folsum-Soap went 3 for 3, Bush went 2 for 4, Culie went 2 for 2, and Skielah Hamby went 2 for 3. Guinn had two RBIs and Brown and Hamby had one each. Guinn gave up 4 hits for the game and had four strikeouts.
"We got by tonight but didn't play really great, but all we gotta do is just win now." Coach Jeff Turtle said about his team's performance.
Sequoyah earns the right to face Dewey again but won't be played until Saturday. They must force an if necessary game for the Lady Indians to make it to the State Tournament.
Lady Indians blank Henryetta: The Sequoyah Lady Indians Softball Team shut out Henryetta 6-0 in game one of Regionals Wednesday after a two-hour rain delay.
Pitcher Harley Culie took the win with 14 strikeouts and gave up only two hits. The Sequoyah Defense had no errors for the game.
Offensively, Freshman Rylee Bush was 3 of 4 with three RBIs at the plate. Culie went yard on a 1 of 4 and two RBIs performance. Carey Folsum-Soap, Annaston Brown, Skielah Hamby, and Macy McCrary each had one hit. Folsum-Soap had the other RBI.
"Rylee did a good job of hitting it where it was pitched today. Harley pitched a great game. We'll see how she feels to pitch the next game." Sequoyah Softball Coach Jeff Turtle stated after the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.