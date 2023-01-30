SEQUOYAH SPLITS WITH SILO: Lady Indians send Lady Rebels home

Sequoyah hosted Silo at The Place Where They Play on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Lady Indians sent the No. 5 ranked 3A Lady Rebels team home with a loss and a final score of 54-43.
Sequoyah's No. 20 Shailey Hair and Silo's No. 21 Tiani Ellison faced each other in the tip off for control of the first offensive possession. Silo took the ball down for a quick turnover. After changing hands a few times, the Lady Rebels put up the first points with a three-pointer.
Silo continued to put pressure on Sequoyah as they inbounded the ball and moved it up the floor. The Lady Indians didn't let that stop them, as they got their own offense started with a three pointer by No. 30 Annaston Brown. Lady Indians No. 20 Shailey Hair dove in for an offensive rebound and was able to dish out to Anias Bible, who ended up drawing a foul and a trip to the line for two.
The big defensive stops including a block by Shailey Hair, a jump ball by Anias Bible, and a steal by Annaston Brown kept the Lady Rebel offense stagnant the last two minutes of the quarter. With both teams fighting to take control of the lead in the ballgame, they moved into the second tied 8-8.
The Lady Rebels and Lady Indians went on a run in the second quarter trading bucket for bucket. Each team worked hard on both ends of the ball trying to secure a lead as they drew close to halftime. Sequoyah managed to put up 13 points to Silo's 12, giving them the lead 21-20 as they went to the locker rooms to work out a game plan for the second half.
Sequoyah's Lady Indians came out after halftime and began to establish their dominance. Big plays on offense and defense for Carey Folsum and Wicahpi Cuny, helped Sequoyah to outscore Silo 16-10. They held onto their lead moving into the final quarter of play.
Silo attempted to respond offensively in the fourth putting up 13 points. Many fouls ended with Lady Indians on the free throw line. This did not bode well for Silo, as Sequoyah continued their hold on to their the lead and took the win and a final score of 54-43.
Leading the Lady Indians in scoring was Annaston Brown with 23, followed by Carey Folsum with nine, Anias Bible with seven, Shailey Hair and Wicahpi Cuny with six a piece, and Emma Culie with three.
The Lady Indians will hit the court next on Saturday, Feb. 4 against the Roland Lady Rangers at They Place Where They Play at 6 p.m.
