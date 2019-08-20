Sequoyah stumbles again, remains winless

Sequoyah remained winless in volleyball after suffering a home loss to Westville Tuesday evening.
The Lady Indians, who lost in four sets, 19-25, 25-12, 15-25, 20-25, are going through many obstacles, including a player recovering from an ACL tear and not having a scrimmage before the regular season.
"I think we are starting to play a little better," said head coach Jay Herrin. "We're playing decent competition, but we're making too many errors to keep us from having success."
In the opening set, Westville started off hot by scoring the first seven points of the match. Sequoyah was able to fight back and tie the score 9-9 but was not able to pull ahead in the opening set loss.
The Lady Indians played their best set of the season in the second set to avenge their previous set and split the first two sets. Sequoyah never gave up the lead after the 3-3 tie to begin the set. The team went on three four-point scoring runs and a five-point run to push them over the edge.
The Lady Yellowjackets pulled away in the third set to gain a 2-1 lead. Westville did not allow the Lady Indians to tie or have the lead at any point during the set.
Westville won the last set of the match despite a great nine-point comeback effort from Sequoyah in their attempt to force a fifth set. The Lady Indians trailed 10-19 late in the set before tying it up 19-19 before the Lady Yellowjackets went on a five-point run to cap the match.
"It's a lot of correctable things, it's a matter of correcting them," Herrin said.. "We just have to start doing what feels right, play the way we need to, adjust our technique a little bit and hopefully the ball starts bouncing our way."
Daryl Hooper led the Lady Indians with 15 assists and earned three kills over the match. Hannah Ballou served the team-high seven aces and got four kills. Jamie St. Pierre led the team with three digs.
Sequoyah participates in the Salina Tournament Friday and the team feels confident they will improve from their slow start and a 0-6 record.
