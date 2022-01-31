The Sequoyah Indians and Lady Indians made the three hour bus trip to Silo, Saturday, only to incur a pair of losses. The Lady Indians lost 63-62, while the Indians didn't fare quite as well, falling 62-37.
LADY INDIANS MAKE GALLANT COMEBACK, FALL TWO SHORT: The Lady Indians, riding a high from an upset win over Keys just a night earlier, couldn't quite do it again on Saturday.
Silo pushed out to a 20-19 lead in the first quarter.By halftime, the spread had...well, spread. Silo led 36-28.
Sequoyah picked up a point in the third, 13-12, and five more in the fourth, 20-15, but simple math shows those six points were two short of the needed eight.
Three Lady Indians hit double figures, led by Annaston Brown with 22, Emmary Elizondo with 20, and Harley Culie with 10.
Elena Deer and Carey Folsum each scored three, and Rylee Bush finished with two.
The Lady Indians are 9-9 before hosting Claremore Sequoyah Monday.
Feb. 5, they will host Inola, and Feb. 8, they will host Ada.
INDIANS FALL HARD: If anyone had cause to bemoan his situation, it would be Sequoyah Coach Jeff Walker. But, Walker, despite being several players short for various reasons, clings to the statement he made Friday night after the Keys game.
"It doesn't really matter who is on the floor, or who isn't," Walker said, "it's still basketball. They still have to rotate on defense, block out on the boards, things like that, and we're not doing it."
Saturday, at Silo, the Indians fell behind early, and could never quite get untracked. Silo led 14-10 after the first quarter, 30-16 by halftime, and 48-23 going into the final eight minutes.
The Indians played Silo to a 14-14 draw in the fourth quarter.
Brody Young and Alex Elizondo led the Indians with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Six other Indians scored, including Kobe Rider and Jayden Teehee each with four, Tyrell Pritchett with three, Kylar Rattling-Gourd and Jeremiah Robbins two each, and Jake Brown one.
The loss dropped the Indians to 3-15. They are at home for their next three games: Jan. 31 versus Claremore Sequoyah, Feb. 5 versus Inola, and Feb. 8 versus Ada.
