No. 11 Sequoyah went on the road and defeated 13th-ranked Claremore-Sequoyah in three sets Monday in a regular-season match just days in front of the postseason.
The Lady Indians improve to 12-14 on the season after sweeping the Lady Eagles (25-15, 27-25, 25-23).
"It was a good win for us," said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. "Monday games are tough because we don't practice on the weekends, so we came in and beat a top 15 team 3-0 on their court and played well. Especially in the first set, we came out and established a good lead, then we were able to fight them off in the second and third set."
Daryl Hooper's 17 assists were enough to lead the team and added four kills. Hannah Ballou led the Lady Indians with her team-high six aces. Carly Bearpaw led the team with seven kills.
The Lady Indians play their last regular-season game Tuesday afternoon before advancing to regional play Thursday in Okay. Herrin wants to maintain the team's momentum and avoid struggling when East central travels to Sequoyah to play at 6 p.m.
"Tomorrow we just want to come out and give a good effort, try to be polished at what we do and try not to take any steps back," said Herrin. "We made a pretty good step forward tonight getting ready for Thursday and we just don't want to take a step back."
