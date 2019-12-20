Class 3A No. 1 Sequoyah fought hard in the fourth quarter to come back and beat 4A No. 5 Victory Christian 42-36 Friday night in Tulsa.
Sequoyah improves to 6-1 overall, while Victory Christian falls to 4-2.
The Lady Indians trailed in the opening quarter. They were outscored 14-5 with two points coming from the free-throw line.
Lexy Keys scored all eight points for the Lady Indians in the second quarter, but the team still trailed 21-13 going into halftime.
Neither team could separate themselves in the third quarter. The Conquerors still had an eight-point lead, going 30-22 into the final quarter.
Keys and Jessica Mackey went off offensively and the team held the Conquerors in check defensively for the comeback. Keys and Mackey combined to make 18 of the team’s 20 points and held the Conquerors to only six points
“Defensively we did a great job,” said Sequoyah head coach Justin Brown. “It was some of the best defense we had all year. We struggled a little in the first half shooting a little bit and defensively we kept the same energy. In the second half when we started making some adjustments, hit some shots, and ultimately that made the difference for us.”
Lexy Keys led the game in scoring with 23 points. Jessica Mackey scored eight points for the Lady Indians, all coming from the final quarter.
Sequoyah will face A No. 1 Hydro-Eakly Thursday in the first round of the Mid America Classic at 6 p.m.
Indians 64, Conquerors 53
Class 3A second-ranked Sequoyah improved to 6-1 with a 64-53 win over Victory Christian.
The Indians maintained the lead throughout the game and finished with multiple double-digit scorers. C.J. Soap led the team in scoring with 23 points. Braydon Haddock scored 18 points and Thomas Herrera finished with 17 points.
Sequoyah has played without their projected starting point guard, Shade Watie, for the first seven games of the season and will not get him back until after the break. The Indians have not let his absence discourage them, losing only to 6A Moore in the opening round of the Tahlequah Tournament.
“We finished the first third of the season in a good way without our point guard,” said head coach Jay Herrin. “We’re in a good place and the kids have been working hard. And we have some time over the break to get our football guys caught up on shooting reps, so hopefully we come out of the break playing even better.”
The Indians play their next game on January 3 when they will travel to 3A No. 20 Adair for a 7:30 tip-off.
