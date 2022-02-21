The Place Where They Play was the site of 3A District play between the Sequoyah Lady Indians and the Okmulgee Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Indians took care of business from the get-go, completely dominating Okmulgee, 95-32, and even then the game wasn't as close as the score might indicate.
Coach Justin Brown benched his more seasoned players in the fourth quarter, and much of the third, too, in an effort to give some of his younger players valuable playing experience.
The Lady Indians had built an 11-0 lead before Okmulgee got on the board with a two point basket. That turned out to be the only points the visitors scored in the first period. The Lady Indians, on the other hand, kept pouring it on, and pouring in the baskets, and led 23-2 at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs got somewhat better in the second quarter, scoring 11 points, but Sequoyah's girls scored 26, taking a comfortable 49-13 lead into the halftime dressing room.
The Lady Indians had scored three more points in the second quarter than in the first. They continued that trend in the third, adding 29 to their already bloated lead. Okmulgee only added nine points, giving Sequoyah a 78-22 edge going into the final eight minutes.
The Lady Indians scored 17 in the fourth, led by junior twins Julisa and Karleigh Silva with six and four, respectively, junior Jacklyn Soap with five, and freshman Rayna Falcon with two.
A notable absence in the Lady Indians' lineup was sophomore Annaston Brown, who didn't dress out, letting a nagging injury rest, and hopefully heal before next week's Regional games. "We fully expect Annaston to be back in the lineup on Thursday," Coach Justin Brown said.
Julisa Silva was the leading scorer in the game with 21 points, including five from downtown. Soap finished with 15 points, including four treys, Emmary Elizondo checked in with 13, senior Harley Culie finished with 12, junior Carey Folsum added eight, Karleigh Silva had seven, Shailey Hair and Rayna Falcon each scored six, senior Kylie Marshall tossed in five, and Rylee Bush added two points.
"Anytime you come out on top, it's a good night," Coach Brown said. "I was really proud of our kids tonight, from top to bottom. I thought everybody that came in and played tonight did a good job.
"We play Adair, at Adair, Thursday night at 6:30," he said. The Lady Indians played Adair twice during the regular season, winning both. They defeated Adair on the road, 43-25, their second game of the season, then beat Adair at home, 66-28, the first game after Christmas break. "They've improved," Brown said, "just like we have, so we're expecting a tough game when we go over there Thursday."
Brown said the girls stayed focused in the game, despite totally dominating throughout. "We lost a game earlier in the season we should have won, but didn't because we didn't stay focused," he said. "We look back on that game a lot."
The Lady Indians have a couple of post players who sometimes are in the game at the same time, but usually rotate, senior Harley Culie, and junior Shailey Hair. "Shailey has really improved as the season went along," Brown said, "and that's really helped, being able to rotate her in with Harley.
"They're both going to have to play really well this weekend," he concluded. The Lady Indians go into Thursday's game with a 14-10 record. Adair is currently at 7-11.
Leave It To The Indians: to make things interesting. They eventually dropped Okmulgee by 20 points, 59-39, to lay claim to the District championship trophy.
It wasn't quite that easy, though. They did finally take the first quarter, 11-5, but until the final minute was showing, the Indianns were behind, or tied. They exerted their prowess a bit more in the second, winning the quarter 16-12, and expanding their lead to 27-17, largely on the efforts of sharpshooter Kellan Holmes, who drilled a trio of three-pointers, including one from near the county line (any county, doesn't matter, take your pick).
The third period was still pretty nip-and-tuck, as Okmulgee pulled to within five at one point, and actually won the period, 11-10. The shot of the game came at the buzzer of that quarter, when Okmulgee's Keith Talten launched a shot from midcourt that kissed the glass and dropped in.
That shot in the arm may or may not have inspired the Okmulgee players, but it definitely inspired the Sequoyah boys. In the final eight minutes of the game, four Indians combined for 22 points, pulling away decisively until, with 0:30 left on the clock, and the Indians in possession, Okmulgee, in a great show of sportsmanship, stopped guarding the Indians, instead shaking their hands, and one player walking to the Sequoyah bench and shaking Coach Jeff Walker's hand.
The Indians made 11-of-12 free throws in the game. Six Indians scored in the contest, led by Holmes with 22. Jayden Harvey and Brody Young were all over the boards on both ends of the floor. Harvey, the Indians' only senior, netted 17. Alex Elizondo scored nine, Young added five, Kobe Rider tossed in four, and Jake Brown rounded out the scoring with two.
"The kids played really well," Coach Walker said, "they did what we asked them to do. We got off to a little bit of a slow start early, but our bench came in, kinda gave us a spark, offensively.
"Defensively, we made them take tough shots," he added, "and we probably rebounded better tonight than we have all year."
No playoff games are easy, Brown said, and Thursday is no exception, when the Indians face Westville at 8:30 p.m. "Westville is big, quick and physical," he said.
Assistant Coach Larry Shade chimed in, "The boys did an excellent job blocking out and doing what they're supposed to do.
"When they do that, it makes it easier on the coach, when they're all on the same page," he said. "Jayden Harvey really stepped up tonight, Alex handled the ball well, and several others, it was a team effort."
The Indians are now 5-19. If they win Thursday, they advance to the Regional finals on Saturday, and on to Area the following week. If they lose Thursday, they will have to play, and win, on Friday and Saturday.
