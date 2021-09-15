The Sequoyah Lady Indians Softball team swept the Keys Lady Cougars Wednesday afternoon, 11-1 and 13-1 in a district 3A-6 matchup at Sequoyah High School.
Sequoyah took the first game behind the pitching of Harley Culie who had eleven strikeouts in four innings. Keys took the lead at the top of the first inning when Bailey Davis reached base on an error. She proceeded to steal second, third and finally reached home. Keys lead until the second inning when Sequoyah got four hits to take the lead, 2-1. Culie got eight of the nine remaining outs by strikeouts.
Carey Folsum-Soap had 3 RBIs, Rylee Bush and Culie had two RBIs each. Jett Tiddark had two hits, and both Skielah Hamby and Macy McCrary had a hit.
Keys' Pitcher, Jaedynn Scott took the loss.
In the second game, Ashlyn Guinn pitched in a three-inning run rule for Sequoyah. She recorded five strikeouts. The Lady Indians took a commanding lead in the first inning, 4-0 and built the lead to 7-1 in the second. Keys scored when Sarah Kelley got a hit to right and Kami Green got a hit to score Kelley.
The third and final inning, Keys' Davis got another hit, but was stranded. Sequoyah added six more runs for the run-rule.
Tiddark had 3 RBIs with Hamby and Jenny Whitekiller adding two each.
Sequoyah returns to action Friday as they travel to Shawnee with Cushing and Stroud in their bracket. Keys will host Vian on Monday, September 20th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.