The Sequoyah Lady Indians continued their winning ways in a doubleheader Tuesday evening against district foe, Spiro, with two shutout wins, 12-0 and 8-0.
The first game pitcher was Harley Culie, (9-4). She had a one-hitter and eight strikeouts in a four-inning run-rule. The team combined for 14 hits led by Alyssa Tiddark, Nakayla Gann, Culie, Rylee Bush and Annaston Brown.
In the second game, Ashlyn Guinn (4-5) pitched a two-hitter with six strikeouts in six innings. Sequoyah had seven hits. Carey Folsum-Soap, Tiddark, and Macy McCrary each one hit. Bush and Culie both had two hits.
"We played good defense. We had better pitch selection today and had good hitting throughout both games." Coach Jeff Turtle responded to his team's success.
The Lady Indians, on a five-game winning streak, will play another double-header against Caves Springs and Oaks on Thursday afternoon.
