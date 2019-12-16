Sequoyah improved to 4-1 on Monday after dismantling Tulsa CHEF 64-36 just days after completing play in the CNB Tahlequah Invitational.
The Indians could not afford to underestimate the Arrows with only a day of rest separating the Monday night matchup and the three-day tournament, where the boys finished 2-1.
“It’s kind of a trap game because we came off the tournament,” said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. “We’re a little tired after playing those bigger schools, it takes a physical toll on you, and this team coming in had some size and talent. I thought we’d be a tough matchup for them, but you still have to bring some intensity and physicality to it.”
Levi Williams and Tomas Herrera combined for the game’s first seven points. The Indians earned a 19-9 lead as Jaxen Smith sunk a buzzer-beating layup.
Ricky Ross scored the team’s first five points in the second quarter, but the Arrows soon outscored them 6-5 to begin the quarter. The Indians subbed in their starters and maintained their 31-20 lead going into halftime after being outscored early in the quarter.
The Indians stomped the Arrows and outscored them 18-7 to extend their lead to 49-27 entering the final quarter.
C.J. Soap was the team’s leading scorer with 11 points on the night. Colt Green scored 10 points as the team’s second-leading scorer.
Sequoyah’s goal is to enter the upcoming break with only a loss on their record. In order to do so, they will have to Victory Christian and face the 1-3 Conquerors during the 7:30 p.m. Friday tip-off. The teams split games last season and Sequoyah will look to come home with a win.
Lady Indians 74, Arrows 16
Sequoyah crushed Tulsa CHEF 74-16 Monday night, just two days after the Tahlequah Tournament where they finished 2-1 with a 48-53 loss in the championship finals against 6A-No. 6 Booker T. Washington.
The 3A- No. 1 Lady Indians are 4-1 following the blowout against the Arrows.
Lexy Keys put up the first points on the board and started the Lady Indians’ 18-0 point run to start the game. The Arrows sunk a pair of free throws with 1:16 left in the first quarter before Sequoyah went on another run, giving them a 25-2 lead at the end of the quarter.
The starters sat out after the opening quarter to give the other players experience playing in head coach Justin Brown’s system. The second unit extended their lead 42-11 going into halftime.
“Tonight, we got the chance to play a lot of kids,” said Brown. “We got to see some kids that haven’t got much time in varsity, so it was good in that aspect to get them some playing time.”
The Lady Indians defense was stout in the third quarter, scoring on multiple fast breaks and allowing only two points to the Arrows, extending the lead to 58-13 before the final quarter.
Bailey Wiggins led the game in scoring with 20 points. Baylee Davis earned 12 points as the team’s second-leading scorer.
Sequoyah will face Victory Christian before the break. They have a 6 p.m. tip-off and look to avenge last season’s losses.
“We know they’re really good, they got us twice last year,” said Brown. “We’ve got some preparation to do over the next three days so hopefully we can come up with a plan and get after them on Friday.”
