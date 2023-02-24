The Lady Indians were back in Adair Friday, Feb. 24. In a win or go home game against Salina Sequoyah took the win and the chance to continue to Area play with a final score of 57-41.
The Lady Indians welcomed back to the floor Wicahpi Cuny who has been injured. Both teams kept a close game during the first quarter. Sequoyah’s Annaston Brown came alive scoring ten points to give the Indians an edge. Heading into the second quarter Sequoyah led Salina by one.
The Lady Indians were able to shut down the Salina offense allowing no points in the second quarter. This allowed them to hold onto the lead as they headed into halftime.
Sequoyah lit up the scoreboard in the third quarter with Lady Indians Rylee Bush, Julisa Silva, Wicahpi Cuny, Rayna Falcon, Shailey Hair, and Annaston Brown all contributing on offense. Salina could not answer back allowing Sequoyah to put up 21 points. Going into the last and final quarter the Lady Indians had doubled their lead 44-24.
Salina attempted to go on an offensive run however Sequoyah answered back and then some. Taking the win 57-41 the Lady Indians advance into the next regional playoff game.
Leading the Lady Indians in scoring were Annaston Brown with 23, Rylee Bush with 13, Shailey Hair and Wicahpi Cuny both with six, Rayna Falcon with four, Julisa Silva with three, and Tylee Ford with two.
The Lady Indians will play next on Saturday, Feb. 25. They will play in Adair at 1:30 p.m.
