The Sequoyah Indians Wrestling team opened up their 2020 schedule with a 52-21 win over Hilldale on Tuesday night. The Indians won six matches via fall on the night.
"The first event after Christmas break is always tough," Head Coach Brad Jones said after the dual. "However, we had a great attendance at our practices over the break. I was happy to come out of there with a win, we need to get our conditioning back, we seemed to gas out a couple of times."
Hilldale won the first two matches, including 113 pounds where Matthew McCormack won a 703 decision over Ryan Fields. The Indians would go on to win the next six matches, including falls by Eliza Lena (132 pounds), James Vance (138 pounds) and Austin Hilt (145 pounds).
After Hilldale's Gavin Ford won via fall at 160 pounds, Ty Fixin pinned Brayden Smith. Both teams forfeited 182 pounds before Hilldale won via fall at 195 pounds. The Indians won both of the final matches, as Trenton Harris (220 pounds) and Josh Fourkiller (285 pounds) pinned their opponents.
"Overall, I'm happy about our performance," Jones said. "We did what we had to do to get a win."
