Sequoyah takes sting out of Lady Yellowjackets

Sequoyah High School hosted their district game against the Westville Lady Yellowjackets Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Place Where They Play.
In front of a packed house, the Lady Indians secured the win over Westville with a final score of 64-23 earning them the honor of district champions.
Sequoyah’s Shailey Hair won the tip for the Lady Indians allowing them to get on the scoreboard with a big three from No. 23 Carey Folsum. Westville answered back with two point bucket. Sequoyah moved the ball well, which resulted in another three-pointer by No. 10 Rylee Bush.
Sequoyah’s defense caused numerous Westville turnovers allowing buckets by Lady Indians Julisa Silva and Tylee Ford. Shailey Hair of Sequoyah put up a three to extend the lead of Sequoyah at the end of the first quarter 20-5.
Westville came out in the second quarter looking to score. No. 1 Kiddy of the Lady Yellowjackets was able to drive in for a layup adding to the scoreboard. The Lady Indians defense continued to create Lady Yellowjacket turnovers, however they struggled to get shots to fall. A big rebound play late in the second by Emma Culie of Sequoyah gave Tylee Ford a chance to sink two points. With a two point layup at the halftime buzzer by Layney Smith, Sequoyah maintained a 28-10 lead.
The Sequoyah defense found a spark in the third. Lady Indians No. 4 Layney Smith used her speed to make plays on both sides of the ball. The teamwork began to shine from the Lady Indians, as they moved into the last quarter of play in the lead 45-20.
Sequoyah kept the momentum going and at the end of the game secured the win 64-23 over Westville earning them the honor of District champions.
Leading the Lady Indians in scoring were Carey Folsum with 11, Layney Smith and Tylee Ford with 10 a piece, Julisa Silva with eight, Rylee Bush with five, Annaston Brown, Emma Culie and Lexi Daniels with four a piece, Shailey Hair with three, Jaycee Gideon and Rayna Falcon both with two, and Lila Bible with one.
The Lady Indians will play next on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Adair.
